Thomas E. "Ed" Varadi Sr. 1938-2019
Age 81, of Bolivar, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Community Hospice's Truman House, New Philadelphia. Born February 2, 1938, in Dover, he was a son of the late Louis and Grace Pyle Varadi. Ed attended New Cumberland and Conotten Valley schools, and owned and operated his own business, T.V. Pipeline. Ed was a firefighter for the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Dept., and was a member of the Sandyville Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, canning, telling stories and cowboy movies.
Survivors include his wife, Donna K. Flaherty Varadi, whom he married on October 25, 1980; his children, Thomas E. (Esther) Varadi Jr., Rebecca Sue (Ron) Shepherd, Shawn and Joseph Varadi; his step-children, Sharon (Joe) Brown and Teresa (Rick) Harkless; his twelve grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Anne Stull and Mary Lee Monte; and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sally Jo Varadi; his five sisters; and his six brothers.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Sunday (today), June 9, 2 - 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor John Dunn of St. Matthew's Community Church, Mineral City, officiating. Burial will be in Mineral City's German Cemetery. Following the committal, there will me a meal in the Fairfield Township Firehouse. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Ed, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Ed's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 9, 2019