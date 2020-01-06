|
|
Thomas Glen Miller
86, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Strasburg, Ohio, on January 25, 1933, Tom was a son of the late Arthur G. "Dutch" and Ruth E. (Studer) Miller. Tom graduated from Strasburg-Franklin High School where he excelled at basketball, football and track. He continued his education at Otterbein University where he played basketball and earned a Bachelor in Business Administration. After graduating from Otterbein, Tom was drafted into the United States Army and stationed in Wurzburg, Germany. Tom married the love of his life, Shirley Arlene Nord, on May 21, 1955. Tom then joined the family business, Miller & Miller Insurance at Dover, and he later became president of the firm, fulfilling that role until his retirement in 1998. The couple raised three children and were faithful supporters of Dover schools and athletics. Tom was a longtime and faithful member of NewPointe Community Church at Dover and a past member of the Dover Rotary. He also supported numerous local charities and organizations, sharing his kindness and generosity with those around him. In his free time, Tom enjoyed playing golf and beating any willing opponent at tennis or backgammon. He maintained an active membership at the Union Country Club for many years and was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame. In addition to his love of these activities and his community, Tom was an avid fan of the Cleveland sports teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Duke Blue Devils. Tom's generosity and passion for life were contagious, leaving an eternal impression on everyone he knew and loved. Those close to Tom know how lucky they are to have had such a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend in their lives. He made his love for others known, and he will be missed dearly.
In addition to Shirley, his wife of 64 years, Tom is survived by his three children: Dr. Bradley (Katy Hollister) Miller of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kristen (Del) Shepherd of Marysville, Ohio, and Kyle (Kim) Miller of Dover as well as his five grandchildren; Ryan, Luke, Nathan, Cole, and Abby. In gratitude for their exemplary care and compassion, the family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Tom's private care team and Community Hospice.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Pastor Dwight Mason will lead a service celebrating Tom's life in the Dover Funeral Center on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. where a meal and fellowship will follow in the Hospitality Room. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Tom's name to Community Hospice ,716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663or NewPointe Community Church, 3950 State Route 39 N.W., Dover, OH 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tom by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 6, 2020