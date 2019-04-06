Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples
THOMAS H. LUSK


THOMAS H. LUSK
THOMAS H. LUSK Obituary
Thomas H. Lusk

86, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton. A son of the late Herbert and Elma Vaught Lusk, he was born December 1, 1932 in Sherrodsville, Ohio. Thomas was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a retired Ironworker Local 17.

He is survived by his wife, the former Deanna Roudebush; four daughters, Kay (Phil) Shaffer of Lenore, NC, Jean (Greg) Yockel of Carrollton, Vonnie Lusk of Carrollton, Patty (Randy) Tinney of East Springfield; nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; and a brother, Ed Lusk of Malvern. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples with Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 2 p.m. until time of services in the church. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with making arrangements. The family wishes memorial donations be made in Thomas' name to Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 6, 2019
