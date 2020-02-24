|
Thomas J. Border
age 81, of Navarre passed away on February 18, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Stow on January 14, 1939, to the late Raymond and Ethel Border. He graduated from Stone Creek High School class of 1957. Thomas married Carolyn Lorenz in 1959. He was employed at Superior Brand Meats for 19 years and retired from Nickles Bakery in 1999.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and brothers James, Richard "Chuck", and William Border. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Border; children Patricia (David) Begue, Pamela (Mark) Hammer, Thomas (Lisa) Border, and William Border; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Country Lawn Nursing Home and Altercare Hospice for the wonderful care Thomas received.
Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Hawkins officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home and again from 9-10 prior to the service on Thursday. Final resting place will be at Stone Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's honor to the or the Altercare Hospice Center. Messages of sympathy and support may be made at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2020