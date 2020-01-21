|
|
Thomas J. Grabski
70, of Mansfield passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Tom was born on June 9, 1949 in East Chicago, Indiana and was a son of the late Frank and Sophie Ochwat Grabski. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jerry Frey. Tom proudly served his country with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he enrolled at Cleveland State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He retired as a chemist from Color Masters in Kendallville, Indiana after many years of service. Tom was a member of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Mansfield, and a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing a round of golf and reading.
Tom will be sadly missed by his wife of 29 years, Josephine Barcus Grabski, whom he married on October 20, 1990; daughter, Julie (Guy) Frey Wallace of Mansfield; brother, Donald (Priscilla) Grabski of Concord; sister, Judy (Jerry) Placko of Medina; granddaughters, Gabrielle and Maggie Wallace; nephews, Derek, Donny, Damon, Steve, Doug; niece, Krista; and one great niece and nephew.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24th at 1:30 pm at the Dover funeral home with Fr. Matt Frisbee officiating. The family will be greeting friends on Friday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Tom may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio at 2131 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020