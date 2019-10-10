|
Thomas J. "Pa" Murphy, III
Age 65, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital at Akron. Born on November 4, 1953, in Union Hospital at Dover, Tom was a son of the late Thomas J. and Evelyn Jean Schupbach Murphy. A 1972 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, Tom worked as an Extruder Operator at the former Stone Container Company and Primary Packaging. He was an avid reader and lover of History. He was a fan of Classic Rock Music and in his younger years, he was a drummer for a local band. He also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns.
Tom is survived by his wife, the former Rita Ramsey whom he married on February 28, 1991; his step-children, Rachel Vaughan and her companion, Eric Lanzer, Jr., Benjamin Vaughan and his companion, Sophie Franchi, Timothy Vaughan and Jaclyn (Raul) Sanchez; his grandchildren, Madyson, Allie, Cassie, and Raul Sanchez, Lucina and Penelope Vaughan; his siblings, Michael (Carol) Murphy, Lori (Mike) Smith, and Kristy (Mike) Bulger; a brother-in-law, James (Liza) Ramsey, and a sister-in-law, Gale (Fred) Weingarth; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Samson, Scarlet, and Jackson.
The family will greet guests on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 4 – 6 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Brian Flood will lead a memorial service celebrating Tom's life in the funeral home's chapel on Monday, November 4 at 6 p.m. All are invited to share a meal and fellowship in the Geib Family Center following the service. Inurnment will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the Jerusalem Church Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Tom's name to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tom by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019