THOMAS J. PA MURPHY III

THOMAS J. PA MURPHY III Obituary
Thomas J. "Pa" Murphy, III

age 65, of New Philadelphia, who died died Wednesday, October 2, 2019; services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 4 – 6 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A memorial service celebrating Tom's life will immediately follow in the funeral home's chapel on Monday at 6 PM. All are invited to share a meal and fellowship in the Geib Family Center following the service. Inurnment will take place at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Jerusalem Church Cemetery.

Those wishing to do so may view a complete obituary, send the family a personal condolence, and light a candle in remembrance of Tom by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 2, 2019
