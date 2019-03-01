|
Thomas J. Smith
age 86, of Dover, died early Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Park Village Health Care at Dover. Born on January 3, 1933, in Amsterdam, Ohio, Tom was one of 10 children born to the late Michael and Anna Fatyura Smith. Tom was a graduate of Amsterdam High School and served his country in the United States Army from 1953 – 1955. For several years, Tom operated Al's Value Center at Dover and later worked for 30 years as the Director of Store Operations for the J.A. Conley Company. In his free time, Tom enjoyed being outdoors, water skiing, gardening, and camping. He also liked making homemade wines and brandy.
Tom is survived by his children: Cynthia (Mark) Perry of Dover, Karen Michele (Gary) Fisher of Mineral City, Tom (Peg) Smith of Dover, Brenda Smith of Columbus, Michael (Kristen) Smith of Zoar; four grandchildren: Melissa Kelly, Chad Perry, Ashley Smith and Benson Smith; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim Smith of Malvern, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Ann Smith; his siblings: Stephen Smith, Sister Mary Estave, Michael Smith, Magdalen Morris, Irene Kolesar, Mildred Budimir, George Smith, and Ann Wilks.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Rev. Thomas Dunkle will lead a celebration of Tom's life at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the Geib Funeral Center. Entombment will follow in the Dover Burial Park. A time of food and fellowship will be shared in the Hospitality Room of the Dover Geib Center following services. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be directed to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Avenue, Dover, OH 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tom by visiting the funeral home's website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019