Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506

Thomas L. "Tom" Hixson


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. "Tom" Hixson Obituary
Thomas L. "Tom" Hixson

60, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Country Club Retirement Center at Dover, following a period of declining health. Born March 5, 1960 in Chillicothe, he was the son of the late Richard L. and Dolores E. (Keairns) Hixson. Tom's faith was nurtured through out his lifetime at a variety of churches including Tabernacle Baptist Church in Chillicothe, First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia and he enjoyed attending bible studies at Country Club Retirement Center at Dover.

His family includes his siblings, William (Linda) Hixson of The Plains, Nancy (James) Lusher of Bidwell and Robert (Vickie) Hixson of New Philadelphia. An uncle, Arthur DeVore of Chillicothe; nine nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, Tom is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tom by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -