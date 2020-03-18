|
Thomas L. "Tom" Hixson
60, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Country Club Retirement Center at Dover, following a period of declining health. Born March 5, 1960 in Chillicothe, he was the son of the late Richard L. and Dolores E. (Keairns) Hixson. Tom's faith was nurtured through out his lifetime at a variety of churches including Tabernacle Baptist Church in Chillicothe, First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia and he enjoyed attending bible studies at Country Club Retirement Center at Dover.
His family includes his siblings, William (Linda) Hixson of The Plains, Nancy (James) Lusher of Bidwell and Robert (Vickie) Hixson of New Philadelphia. An uncle, Arthur DeVore of Chillicothe; nine nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, Tom is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tom by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020