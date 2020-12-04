Thomas L. "Tom" Priceage 86, of New Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House following a brief illness. Born June 17, 1934, in Canton, he was a son of the late Chester H. and Norma O. Hone Price. Tom attended Dover High School and went on to serve honorably with the United States Air Force. While in the service, he married the former Carolyn Jennings; the couple raised two children and shared nearly 63 years of marriage prior to Carolyn's passing on March 15, 2017. Tom retired from the Empire-Detroit Steel Co. in Dover following 31 years there. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dover, as well as the Order of St. Luke. He also belonged to Tuscarawas Lodge No. 59 F. & A.M., Dover. Tom loved the outdoors and hunted and fished in his younger days. He had many and varied interests, which included gardening, motorcycle riding, winemaking, panning for gold, photography, walking and bicycling - and he almost always delved into these with great fervor.Tom is survived by his children, Polly Jo Price of Dover and Douglas (Ronda) Price of Massillon; his grandchildren, Carrie (Bob) Yeager, Rod (Dyana) Bleininger and Lori (Jordan) Fausel; his great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lukas and Caleb Yeager, Kellyn, Keaton, Kieran and Kamryn Fausel; his great-great-granddaughter, Adelyn Richards; his brothers, James (Shirley) and Gerald (Lenora) Price; his many nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Harold Kimble. Besides his parents, and his wife, Carolyn, Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, Norma Adams, Myria Wade, Velma Collinsworth, Beverly McQueen, Chester, William and Bernard Price.Honoring Tom's wishes, he will be cremated without any visitation or ceremony. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Tom, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that donations in Tom's memory be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.