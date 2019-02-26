|
|
Thomas Lawson Cox, Jr.
September 29, 1946-February 20, 2019
A native of Uhrichsville, passed into the arms of God this past month. "Tommy" was a 1964 graduate of Uhrichsville High School. After a short period of time at Hart's Stores, he entered the United States Army. He served the next several years in Germany. Upon his return home, he began a 35 year career with The Kroger Co. in Columbus, Ohio. Tommy was an accomplished fork lift driver and one of the longest serving people at the Kroger Columbus Distribution Center. He retired in 2005.
Tommy was the son of Jeanette Loy Cox (Scio) and Thomas L. Cox, Sr. (Uhrichsville). He is survived by his brother, Terry L. Cox, and, wife, Jill Craft Cox (Dennison) of Farragut, Tenn. He loved, and was loved by, his five great nieces and one great nephew, along with their parents, Brent and Ellie Cox, Shannon and Jenna Cox, and Shayne Cox Bowers and husband, Andy. Tommy loved Bowling, NASCAR, College Football, The Eagles Lodge of Reynoldsburg, and his, always polished, cars.
For you, Tommy, a quote from a 1950's minister of Uhrichsville's First Methodist Church….."May the Sun be Warm and Kind to you, on the Darkest Night may a Star shine through, On the dullest Morn may a Radiance Brew, and as Dusk Comes, God's Hand to You".
May you Rest in Peace, Brother and Friend.
Funeral services for Tommy will be held at 8 p.m., on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with the Rev. Shaun Green officiating. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 (two hours prior to services) at the funeral home. Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m., on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
740-922-3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019