75, of New Philadelphia passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 16, 1945, in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Norman and Lillian (Morgan) Jones. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Horvath. Tom graduated from John Adams High School with the class of 1964. Shortly after graduation, he joined the United States Army, where he served and received a bronze star during the Vietnam War. Tom was a sales manager at Western-Southern Life Insurance and he also worked as a system specialist at Professional Business Systems for many years. Following his retirement, he worked at Kohl's Department Store. On December 2, 1972, he married Kathleen Dworznik, who survives. They loved to travel together and took many trips throughout the years. Tom was an avid sports fan and he especially loved the Cleveland Browns. For the past six years he volunteered at the Community Hospice Browse and Buy shop.

In addition to his wife, Kathleen, he leaves behind four children; Christopher Hetman, Lenore Curry, and Joy (William) Fischer all of Cuyahoga Falls, and Elizabeth (Bill) Perry of Rittman; along with his grandchildren; Ashley Astele, Olivia and Shane Rooks, Gabriel, Luke, and Elijah Perry; his sister, Barbara (Matthew) Kross of Chesterland; sisters in-law, Annette (Richard) Hocevar of Ashtabula, and Joan Dworznik of Dover; along with several nieces and a nephew.

In honoring Tom's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. He will be buried at Ohio's Western Reserve National Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook for Tom, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website by visiting www.tolandherzig.com. Tom's family would like to express their gratitude for the care that they received from Community Hospice in Tom's final weeks. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 28, 2020.
