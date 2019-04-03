|
|
Thomas R. "Dr. Tom" Arejola, MD, FCAP, PhD, 1946-2019
Age 72, of New Philadelphia, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Union Hospital Emergency Room, Dover. Born August 23, 1946, in Naga City, Philippines, he was a son of the late Luis P. and Juana C. Reyes Arejola. Dr. Tom earned his medical degree with honors from the University of Santo Tomas School of Medicine in Manila. He was a practicing pathologist at Union Hospital in Dover for 42 years where he specialized in cytopathology and hematopathology. Dr. Tom celebrated his retirement in 2015.
He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Rina Y. Arejola; his four daughters, Marites A. (Paul) Erickson of Eastlake, Angelica Y. Arejola of Cincinnati, Stella A. (Lindsay) Stevenson of Columbus, and Annabelle Y. (Michael Van Horn) Arejola of Cincinnati; his grandchildren; Liv A. Erickson, Ethan Edgar-Thomas Stevenson, Ava A. Stevenson, Rees A. Erickson, Arian A. Arejola-Williamson, Isabel A. Stevenson; and his five siblings, Eleanor A. Labrague, Sylvia A. De Vera, Helena R. Arejola, Annie A. Gallardo and Jose R. Arejola. Besides his parents, Dr. Tom was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anya Arejola-Williamson and six siblings. Dr. Tom was a musician and vocalist, an avid rose gardener, and an artist with special interests in history, astronomy and archeology. He was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Dover.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Friday, April 5, 5 - 8 p.m., with a Christian wake service being held at 7:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church; Fr. Jimmy Hatfield will officiate. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Dr. Tom, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Tom's memory be made to the , American Kidney Fund, , or the Ohio SPCA.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019