Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Wake
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:45 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Arejola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Thomas R. Arejola


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Thomas R. Arejola Obituary
Thomas R. "Dr. Tom" Arejola, MD, FCAP, PhD, 1946-2019

Age 72, of New Philadelphia, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Union Hospital Emergency Room, Dover. Born August 23, 1946, in Naga City, Philippines, he was a son of the late Luis P. and Juana C. Reyes Arejola. Dr. Tom earned his medical degree with honors from the University of Santo Tomas School of Medicine in Manila. He was a practicing pathologist at Union Hospital in Dover for 42 years where he specialized in cytopathology and hematopathology. Dr. Tom celebrated his retirement in 2015.

He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Rina Y. Arejola; his four daughters, Marites A. (Paul) Erickson of Eastlake, Angelica Y. Arejola of Cincinnati, Stella A. (Lindsay) Stevenson of Columbus, and Annabelle Y. (Michael Van Horn) Arejola of Cincinnati; his grandchildren; Liv A. Erickson, Ethan Edgar-Thomas Stevenson, Ava A. Stevenson, Rees A. Erickson, Arian A. Arejola-Williamson, Isabel A. Stevenson; and his five siblings, Eleanor A. Labrague, Sylvia A. De Vera, Helena R. Arejola, Annie A. Gallardo and Jose R. Arejola. Besides his parents, Dr. Tom was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anya Arejola-Williamson and six siblings. Dr. Tom was a musician and vocalist, an avid rose gardener, and an artist with special interests in history, astronomy and archeology. He was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Dover.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Friday, April 5, 5 - 8 p.m., with a Christian wake service being held at 7:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church; Fr. Jimmy Hatfield will officiate. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Dr. Tom, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Tom's memory be made to the , American Kidney Fund, , or the Ohio SPCA.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now