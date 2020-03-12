|
Thomas R. Ernest
74, of New Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in New Dawn Retirement Community at Dover. Born in Cleveland, he was the son of the late I. Dale and Elizabeth J. (Ritter) Ernest. Tom was a member of the very first class at Starlight School in New Philadelphia and also a member of First Christian Church at New Philadelphia. Tom had many interests but his favorite things were watching old cowboy movies and television shows like Gunsmoke and Bonanza.
Surviving are his sister, Barbara J. Ernest of New Philadelphia; a sister-in-law, Shirley Ernest of Dover; three nieces, Jodi (Matt) Webb, Kathi (Charles) Morris and Kim Ernest (Monte Sherrell) and a nephew Mike (Beth) Ernest. In addition to his parents, a brother, Richard D. Ernest, is also deceased.
In keeping with the family's wishes, a private graveside service will be held with Pastor David Carrick officiating. The family requests that, in memory of Tom, memorial contributions be made to either Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or a . The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia has been entrusted with the service arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tom by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020