Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
740-945-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS TAGGART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS S. TAGGART

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS S. TAGGART Obituary
Thomas S. Taggart

Thomas S. "Tom" Taggart passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Tom had resided in Loudon Twp., Carroll Co. for 83 years of his life. Born November 17, 1931 he was the only child of the late Scott and Ada Walters Taggart.

Tom is survived by children: Kathy (Bill) Reninger, Robert (Shady) Taggart, Harold (Kathy) Taggart and Karen (John) Plumley; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step great-granddaughters; two step great-great grandsons and a great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Audrey E. McAfee Taggart on September 18, 2015. Tom graduated from Carrollton High School in 1949 and had worked as a sheet metal fabricator for over 48 years, retiring from The Nolan Company in Bowerston. Tom enjoyed working in his garage fixing and making things for family, neighbors and friends. He enjoyed going to auction, farm sales and flea markets until 2014 after suffering from a fall. Tom has attended the Carroll County Fair for 82 years where he especially enjoyed watching the demolition derby.

Services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Burial will follow in

Kilgore Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

www.kochfuneral.com

Koch, Scio 740-945-6161
Published in The Times Reporter on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now