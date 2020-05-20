Tiffany J. Canfieldage 46, of Magnolia, passed away Sat., May 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. She was born Dec. 6, 1973 in Dover, a daughter of Deb (McAfee) Canfield and Mike Leyda, and the late Donald Canfield, and was raised in Stone Creek. Tiffany was a 1992 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. She was employed in the office of J.M.W. Trucking Co., where she did billing and payroll. Tiffany was a member of the Sandy Valley Eagles, Shady Rest Army & Navy Club in Beach City, and the DILLIGAF Bike Club.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Art McAfee. Surviving besides her mother are her three children, Bree (Justin Hayhurst) Colletti, and their daughter, Nevaeh Hayhurst, Blake (fiancée Macy Stevens) Canfield, and their daughter, Harper Jean Canfield, and Hunter Vogel; one sister, Natasha (Jason) Mladek, and their children, Christian, Ciriah, Cassie, Carah, and Cameron; and her grandmother, Norma Jean McAfee. Her boy friend Rich King also perished in the accident, and his daughters also survive, Katie King and her daughter, Royce, and Cara Gaiser.Because of health concerns, a private family service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. There are no public calling hours. Following cremation interment will be in German Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tiffany J. Canfield Memorial Fund in care of The Bank of Magnolia. The funeral will be live streamed on the funeral home Web Site on Friday starting at 10:45 a.m. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 866-9425