Tim A. Rieger
71, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Community Hospice, Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born April 5, 1948 at Dover, he was the son of the late Anson J. and Patricia (Bland) Rieger and was a 1966 graduate of New Philadelphia High School.
On October 28, 1967, he married the love of his life, Sherry Lou (Leggett) Rieger and then Tim and Sherry moved to Bavaria, Germany where they resided while Tim served in the United States Army. Tim retired from Joy Manufacturing/Howden Buffalo, where he spent his entire career of 40 plus years. He was a member of the New Philadelphia B.P.O.E. 510 and the Amvets and during his younger years, he played softball for the New Philadelphia Eagles. He was an avid sports fan and followed the New Philadelphia Quakers, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. He loved boating and swimming at Atwood Lake and hunting for morel mushrooms, but most of all, he loved traveling with his wife and heading out to the west coast to visit their children. Together, Tim and Sherry celebrated 47 years of marriage before her passing in July 2014.
Tim is survived by his children: Ashley Rieger of Bend, Oregon and Andrew Rieger of Oakland, California; three brothers: Terry (Jackie) Rieger of New Philadelphia, Dennis (Susie) Rieger of Mineral City and Doug Rieger of Victorville, California; a sister-in-law, Sandy Siano of Frenchtown, New Jersey; his former sister-in-law, Carol Rieger of New Philadelphia; a niece and several nephews.
In keeping with Tim's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and for all their support, memorial contributions in Tim's memory be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tim by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020