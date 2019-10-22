|
|
Timothy Lee Henry
67, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Sunday morning, October 20, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Dennison, Ohio, on April 13, 1952, he was the son of the late Robert Eugene and Shirley Mae (Eichel) Henry. After completing high school, Tim continued his formal education receiving his Bachelor of Art degree from the University of Akron, where he played baseball. Tim served for 35 years at the former Union Camp/Arizona Chemical prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Uhrichsville Elks Lodge, and was a Cy Young Class A member. He also was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
He will be deeply missed by his family including his children, Jessica Henry of Columbus and Brian Henry of Dover; his grandchildren, Chloe Henry and Hayden Henry; and his sisters, Susan (Ray) Baumberger of New Philadelphia and Pam Henry of Uhrichsville.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. A service celebrating Tim's life will be led by Pastor Scot Caley on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the funeral home chapel beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in Tim's memory may be directed to either Park Christian Church, 236 Miller Ave., Dennison, OH, 44621 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To share memories and condolences with the family, or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019