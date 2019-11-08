|
|
Timothy "Dog" Margo
69, of Dellroy, died Nov. 2, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born in Canton on Sept. 20, 1950, he was the son of the late Charles C. and Elnora (Meiser) Margo. After graduating from high school, Tim served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He later joined the Timken Company where he worked and was a member of the Afl-CIO Local #01123 in Canton. Tim loved to fish, spend time woodworking, and enjoyed being with his wife.
His family includes his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" whom he married Nov. 28, 1992; his children, Nick (Kari) Margo and Maria Margo, both of Canton; step children, Natalie Beitzel of New Philadelphia, Shawna Margo of Dover, and Kristi Freed of Toledo; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Richard Margo of Louisville, and Patricia Ulon of Malvern. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step son, Brett Beitzel and his grandson, Mason Margo.
No public visitation or services are schedule. Tim's family also is eternally grateful for the love and support from their neighbors. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tim by visiting the funeral home website, www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 8, 2019