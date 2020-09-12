Timothy S. Cooper
age 50, of Bolivar, Ohio, died suddenly Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020, in his residence. He was born January 4, 1970, in Dover, Ohio, and was the son of Sue Ann Lewis Cooper of Sherrodsville and the late Troy Dean Cooper. Tim was a self-employed co-owner of Quality Turf in Canton, Ohio and was a former employee of TruGreen Lawn Care Services, also of Canton. He was a 1988 graduate of Conotton Valley High School and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Kent State University. His primary passion was golf, a sport that he enjoyed with frequency and had became fairly adept. He generally enjoyed being outdoors working with his plants and lawn around his home. He also possessed an interest in astronomy ... he was fascinated by the stars in the night sky, and watching and identifying birds. Tim was also a collector of coins and watches and could repair a variety of household items. Sports always played an important role in his life. He played baseball, basketball, and golf while attending high school and his baseball team from his senior year was recently inducted into the Conotton Valley Hall of Fame.
In addition to his mother, Sue Ann Cooper, he is survived by his wife, Kathryn Griffiths Cooper, whom he married August 22, 2009; a son, Shawn Michael (Nancy) Cooper of Texas; his three step-children: Luke O'Callaghan of Syracuse, New York, and Daniel O'Callaghan and Kate O'Callaghan, both of Bolivar; his brother, Patrick (Alice) Cooper of Sherrodsville; a number of nieces and nephews; his golden retriever Max and a family of rescue cats.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted at 6:00 P.M., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Tim's childhood home located at 8068 Dawn Road S.W., Sherrodsville, Ohio, with Pastor Doug Mallernee officiating. No public calling hours are scheduled. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements Contributions in Tims's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
