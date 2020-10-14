1/1
Timothy S. "Red" Landis
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy S. "Red" Landis

61, of Bolivar, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in accident while riding his motorcycle. He was born in Massillon on July 15, 1959 to Janet (Hite) Landis of Bolivar and the late James Landis. He was an active member of the Ohio ABATE Motorcycle Organization Region 8. He was a former truck driver, hauling heavy equipment. He was an excellent cook and loved cooking for groups and events on his many grills and smokers.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Lisa (Ernie) Snyder of New Philadelphia; brother, Paul (Tami) Landis of Massillon; daughter, Taylor (Patrick) Lacey of West Mifflin, Pa; honorary son, Joe (Monica) Greenberg and honorary daughter, Traci (Rick) Holderbaum; beloved uncle to Chris Krempel, Kimberly (Matt) Bucchianeri, Steven (companion Gabby Gold) Landis, Casey (companion Ashley Hamrick) Landis, Danielle (Jon) Burgess; two grandsons; a great-nephew, Austin Bucchianeri; niece, Nichole Gold; honorary grandchildren, Hunter (Megan) Reid and Cole Holderbaum, Sydney and Parker Greenberg and great-granddaughter, Amelia. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved companion, Brenda Martin and brother, Michael Landis.

Private family services will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Beach City Friendship Hall, 102 Redwood Street, Beach City, Ohio 44608. The family will receive friends at a Public Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. at the Beach City Friendship Hall following the private family service. Arrangements are being handled by Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
01:00 PM
Beach City Friendship Hall
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Beach City Friendship Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lebold-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved