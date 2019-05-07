|
Todd A. Fawcett 1977-2019
41, of Wainwright, passed away at The Ohio State Medical Center on Saturday, May 4, 2019, following an apparent heart attack. Born in Dennison on September 12, 1977, he was the son of Sandra "Sandy" S. (Ritchie) Fawcett and the late David A. Fawcett. After graduating from Indian Valley High School in 1996, he obtained his associate degree with Ohio Northern University. Todd was the parts manager with Jeff Drennen Dealership in Coshocton for much of his professional career. He was also a former volunteer fireman with the Gnadenhutten Volunteer Fire Department. He was deeply devoted to his family and also loved to work on race cars at area dirt tracks.
He leaves behind his wife, Jenny; his daughters, Maxine and Esther Fawcett; his sister, Lori Rogers of Gnadenhutten; his nephews, Cody and Christian Rogers; his aunts, Kathryn Hostetler of Sugarcreek and Susie Schwartz of New Philadelphia; and his father and mother-in-law, Gary and Gwen Beamer of New Philadelphia.
Memorial visitation will be held in Park Christian Church in Dennison on Wednesday, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. A firefighter's service will begin at 7 p.m. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the church with a meal following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions in Todd's memory may be directed to his wife, Jenny, to help offset medical expenses. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Todd by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 7, 2019