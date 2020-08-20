Todd A. Hershberger56, of Brewster, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at his home. He was born in Millersburg on July 20, 1964 to the late David M. and Alice L. (Menges) Hershberger and retired from Robin Industries in Winesburg.He is survived by a sister, Judy Huff of Beach City and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, David Hershberger, Carol Dalrymple and Steven Hershberger.Private family graveside services will be held at Westlawn Cemetery in Winesburg. Spidell Funeral home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737