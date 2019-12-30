|
Tom D. Huff
81, of New Philadelphia, formerly of Uhrichsville, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born January 20, 1938 in Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late James William and E. Irene (Paul) Huff. A resident of Uhrichsville for much of his life, Tom was a 1956 graduate of Uhrichsville High School where he had been a captain of several athletic teams. He was a longtime lineman for Ohio Power Co. until his retirement in 2000. In retirement, he enjoyed living in Venice, Florida for a number of years. Tom was a member of the Elks in Uhrichsville and Venice, as well as a member of the Uhrichsville Moose. He was also a member of the Eastern District Football Officials Association and the Ohio Power Veterans Association. He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison.
On August 3, 1957, Tom married S. Sue Sandry who survives him. He is also survived by their son, Christopher (Carolyn) Huff; grandchildren, Lauren (Derrick) Castello, Aleigh (fiancé, Evan Davis) Bollon, Madeline Huff, Samuel Huff; great-grandchildren, Haidyn and Maisyn Castello; son-in-law, Joe Bollon; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois Huff, Jean and Tom Robey, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Shari Ellen Huff and Barbara Bollon; and brother, Jim Huff. Tom was a devoted husband and father whose children and grandchildren were the love of his life.
Father Jeff Coning will celebrate the funeral Mass on Thursday, January 2, at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and Immaculate Conception Church's Cemetery Fund.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 30, 2019