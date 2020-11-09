1/1
Tonia D. Whiting
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonia D. Whiting

Age 61, of Bolivar, stepped away, early Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Lisbon, Ohio on September 22, 1959, to the late Frank and Ruth Wolfe Henry. She graduated from Sarasota, in Florida and returned to the area to attend Malone College and graduated Walsh University. She later obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Akron University. She was employed at Indian River School from 1981-1994 and then with Canton City Schools until her retirement in 2011, where she was a Special Education Teacher.

Those left behind are her husband, Don; a sister, Carol; and Jerry Bodenmiller, Karl and Brenda Henry, and Jeff and Sharon Henry as well as numerous nieces and nephews and all who were touched by her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Immediately following, a celebration of Tonia's life and burial will take place in the Dover Burial Park.

"It is with extreme joy that I have had the pleasure of accompanying my soulmate on what has been a 29-year date and 27 years of marriage. This is the friend and wife who made me into a better man that I ever thought possible and it is with joy that my soul now shares you with the light." Your beloved husband, Don.

A special thank you to Aultman Hospice for their loving kindness and amazing support during Tonia's journey. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tonia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Burial
Dover Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geib Funeral Center & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved