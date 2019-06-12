|
|
Tony L. Raber 1930-2019
89, of Strasburg passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the New Dawn Retirement Center. Born March 10, 1930 in Stone Creek, he was a son of the late Jesse and Pearl Mizer Raber. Tony was also preceded in death by three brothers, Gene, Cy and Dennis Raber; three sisters, Helen Stephen, Okie Raber and Sally Hiles. Tony was a retired Brick Mason, having worked for many different contractors throughout the area, and was a member of the Brick Layers Union. But his greatest passion was his horses; for many years Tony bought, trained and drove his horses at harness racing tracks all over the state of Ohio; they were the children he never had. He was a member of the Ohio Harness Horseman's Association and the United States Trotting Association. In his spare time, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing, playing the slot machines in Wheeling and following all of the Strasburg Tiger sporting events. Tony also proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Jean Weber Raber whom he married on November 15, 1952; brother and sister in law, Don (Linda) Weber of Strasburg, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. A service celebrating Tony's life will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Dover funeral home with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Immediately following the service, a funeral luncheon will be held in the Toland-Herzig Famous Endings Café. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Tony may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Strasburg Softball c/o the Strasburg Booster Club at 140 North Bodmer Ave., Strasburg, OH 44680 or to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 12, 2019