Tony P. Ginnetti 1926-2019
Age 92, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1926, in New Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Dominic and Donata Spagnoli Ginnetti. Tony attended Sacred Heart School in New Philadelphia, and served honorably with the United States Navy during the Second World War. He retired as a supervisor from the Shenango Penn Mold Co., Dover. Tony was a woodcarver, a mason and a gardener. He could repair or make nearly anything. Tony loved flowers and grew over a thousand lilies at his home. He gained much of his knowledge from his father and the "School of Life," and did his best to pass on what he had learned to his children, grandchildren and sons-in-law. He also loved old cars and the work of restoration. Tony and his friend, Dean Brick, also known as "The Bum," made many, many memorable trips to car shows and swap meets. Tony owned several automobiles, but his 1924 Ford Model 'T' was his pride and joy. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Moose and Eagles Lodges, all of Dover.
Tony will be dearly missed by his family, which includes his wife of nearly sixty years, Betty Conidi Ginnetti, whom he married on April 25, 1959, in St. Joseph Church; his daughters, Toni (Robert) Dunmire of Loudonville, Tina Ginnetti of Rocklin, Calif., Patricia (Shawn) Chambers of Dover, and Nancy (Kevin) Dalpiaz of Cleveland; his grandchildren, Andrew (Amber) Dunmire, Ann (Kevin) Stitzlein, Kent (fiancee, Kathryn Floto) Kendrick, Dominic "Nick" (Alyssa) and Nicole Chambers, Anthony and Gabriel Dalpiaz; his great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Jarrett Stitzlein, and Huck Dunmire; his sister-in-law, Cherie Conidi; his brother-in-law, Rudy Keck; and his numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Ginnetti (an infant), Margaret D'Alesio, Dora Tecco, Frank Ginnetti, Gladys Keck, Dominic Ginnetti and Jean Nicoletti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery where military rites will be held. After the committal, there will be a lunch in St. Joseph's Family Life Center. Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Sunday, March 17, 2 - 5 p.m. A Christian wake service will be conducted at Sunday at 4:45 p.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Tony, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Tony's memory be made to St. Joseph Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, OH 44622, or, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 16, 2019