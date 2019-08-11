|
Travis L. Singer
Age 51, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born November 28, 1967, in Dover, he was the son of the late Lindley L. and Rita Zub Singer. Travis graduated from Dover High School in 1986. He was a machinist and also worked for the Harrison County Home. A man of many interests, Travis was a musician, an astronomy buff, a photographer, and a writer of poems and musings. He had a kind heart and he loved dogs, particularly his own "Kosh," who died about five years ago.
He is survived by his uncles, Charles (Kay) Singer of Louisville, and Dallan (Shirley) Singer of Canton; his cousins; his close friends, Mike and Janae Lutz of Dover; and his furry niece and nephews, Zoe, Buster and Cooper.
Travis will be cremated, and a memorial gathering will be held later. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Travis, please visit the Toland-Herzig website.
It is suggested that contributions in Travis' memory be made to Operation Warm & Cozy, 3706 ½ Seibert Hill Rd. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 11, 2019