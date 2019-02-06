|
Travis W. Alberts 1971-2019
47, of New Philadelphia died Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center at Canton. Born in Coshocton on October 3, 1971, Travis is the son of John William and Marilyn Eileen (Hoffman) Alberts, Jr. After graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1990, he continued his formal education at Walsh University obtaining a bachelors degree in business and finance. Presently, Travis was working his "dream job" as the Chief Operations Officer for New Philadelphia City Schools. He also was an avid fan for all Quaker athletics, but greatly enjoyed coaching the boys' varsity basketball and freshman football teams. To many students and his own children, Travis was fondly known as, "Mr. New Philadelphia." Whether he was a fan at his kids' functions or volunteering as a member of the New Philadelphia Rotary Club, he had a heart for the community and its people. Travis was proud of his membership with the Coshocton Community Choir and had a great love for autumn in the valley, always attending the Coshocton County Fair. Many are aware of his hat collection, which spans many years and fills many Tupperware tubs.
He will be deeply missed by his family, including his children, Cameron, Alexandra "Allie", and Ashlyn Alberts; his parents, John and Marilyn Alberts, Jr. of West Lafayette; his sister, Kelly (Gordon) Kendall of Coshocton; his former wife, Kelli Alberts; extended family, Diane (Kevin) Meek, Kendall, Kassidy, and Kristian Meek, Wayne and Lynne Hoffman, Lisa (Bruce) Neumann, and Karen (Bill) Dwyer; his girlfriend, Carrie Collins; in addition to numerous friends and community members, and his dog, Mocha.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at NewPointe Community Church in Dover. A funeral service led by Pastors Joe Schultz and Rich VanArsdalen will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 in the church at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Travis' memory may be directed to the Quaker Club, 248 Front Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019