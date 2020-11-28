Trent James Kandel
age 38, of Millersburg, Ohio was escorted by God to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held Saturday at the Berlin Township Community Cemetery. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com
.
Trent was born Jan. 7, 1982 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the son of Jerry and Bonnie (Grossniklaus) Kandel. Trent was a talented electrician and mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Kimber. Trent loved riding quads and playing golf. He was also a gun enthusiast. His infectious personality and smiling face will be missed.
Trent is survived by his parents; two sisters, Crystal (Tom) Horn and Autumn (Robert) Arnold; nieces and nephews, Logan and Carson Horn and Austynn and Maken Arnold; and maternal grandmother, Katie Grossniklaus. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Homer and Dorothy Kandel and Don Grossniklaus.
Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811