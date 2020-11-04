Trent Lamont Goings
age 48, of Walnut Creek, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the new Berlin Community Cemetery of Berlin Township with Pastor Ben Raber officiating. Burial will take place following the services where military rites will be conducted by the Killbuck VFW and the Millersburg American Legion. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Berlin Community Cemetery. All services will be held outdoors, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks required.
. Memorial contributions can be made to the Heather Goings family.
Trent was born Jan. 1, 1972 in Fort Wayne, Ind., and was the son of Ocie and Genevieve (Greenwade) Turner. He was a 1991 graduate of Central Christian. Trent married the love of his life Heather (Christner) twice over the years, starting their journey on Dec. 29, 1991. Trent worked 27 years for Melway Paving. If he wasn't rolling, he was watching one of his beloved daughters play sports. He attended Grace Church with his family. Trent loved watching the weather and chasing tornadoes. He was a veteran of the US Navy stationed on the USS Tarawa and received an honorable medical discharge.
Surviving in addition to his wife Heather are their three daughters, Jasmine Goings of the home, Sasha (Lucas) Mast of Mt. Hope and Lilly Goings of the home; siblings, Lynn Foote of Virginia, Regina (Curtis) Bonds of Virginia Beach, Va., Keith Goings of Los Angeles, Calif., Ocie Turner Jr. of Toledo, Ohio, Trulaine Turner of Fort Wayne, Ind., Tia Turner of Toledo, Ohio, Vashon Goings of Toledo, Ohio, Olajuwon Turner of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Tara Turner of Fort Wayne, Ind; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his in-laws, Paul and Jen Christner of Walnut Creek, Ohio and sister-in-law, Adrianne (Mike) Bryk of Massillon, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joy Moore; and a nephew, Vashon Goings Jr. The family wishes to send a special thank you to those who contributed to Trent's medical treatments over the past year.
