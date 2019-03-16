|
|
Twila Lee Edwards 1939-2019
Together Again
79, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia. A daughter of the late Nettie (Bober) Fisher, Twila was born November 7, 1939 at Dover, Ohio. Twila graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1957 and over the years she worked at various places such as, Reeves Motor Inn, Snyder Manufacturing, Best Western and Young's Tavern. On December 24, 1970, she married Richard Edwards in the Church of God at New Philadelphia. At the time of her wedding, Twila's favorite song was "Blue Velvet" and she was proud to have worn a blue velvet dress for her wedding. The couple shared 43 years of marriage prior to Richard's passing on December 15, 2014. Twila cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany (Craig) Meek, Kandy (Don) Duleskey, Gayle LeMasters and Sharon Wallick all of New Philadelphia and Jamie (Chris) Arthurs of Dover; her grandchildren, Branden Wallick, Morgan Colletti, Edward Campbell and Jasmine Meuhlen and her great-grandchildren, Ava Jones, Mya Harrell and Tyson and Monika Youngman.
In keeping with Twila's wishes there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Twila by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Twila's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 16, 2019