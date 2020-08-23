Tyler John RidenourAge 22, of Stone Creek, passed away on August 21, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1998, in Millersburg to John Rindenour and Victoria (Stockum) Geary. Tyler graduated from Ridgewood High School in 2017, and worked on his family's Dairy Farm. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and farming. He loved to play video games and collect rare coins. Tyler will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.He is survived by his mother, Victoria Geary of Coshocton; father, John (Elizabeth) Ridenour of Stone Creek; sister, Natasha Price of Cleveland; brothers, Joshua Price of Kentucky, and Hayden Geary of Coshocton; grandparents, Kenneth and Marsha Ridenour of Stone Creek; and JoLynn Price of Midvale; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his loving girlfriend, Morgan Dean. Tyler is preceded in death by his sister, Alexis Ridenour and grandparents, John and Helen Stockum.Private funeral services will be held at Salem Evans Creek Lutheran Church on Monday, August 24, 2020. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tyler's name to the Salem Evans Creek Cemetery Association, 9030 Deibel Rd., Stone Creek, OH 43840. Online memorial can be viewed atGiven-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home740-622-1711