Tyler M. Moore
age 25, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Tragically, Tyler took his own life.
Born September 4, 1993, in Dover, he was a son of Douglas (wife, Carolyn) Moore Sr. of Fresno, and Mary (companion, Tracy Cook) Short of Midvale. Tyler attended Claymont High School where he participated in the wrestling program, and went on to graduate from the QDA, an online school. He was employed as a kiln fireman for the Belden Brick Co. at Sugarcreek, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. Tyler loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and riding his side-by-side off-road. He had many friends and family members and he loved all of them. Additionally, Tyler liked country music, particularly Justin Moore, who he sometimes claimed to be related to.
Besides his parents, Tyler is survived by his loving wife, Tiffany Freeman Moore, whom he married April 23, 2016; his sisters, Nicole and Jenniffer Moore; his half-sister, Amber Miller; his half-brothers, Douglas Jr. and Shawn Moore; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tim and Debbie Freeman; his brother-in-law, Tim (Amanda) Freeman; his grandparents, Wayne and Mary Short, and Randall and Maxine Newsome; and his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tyler was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, SuAnn Freeman; his grandparents, Max and Darlene Moore, and Bill and Dorothy Freeman.
In keeping with Tyler's wishes, he will be cremated. Family and friends are invited to call, visit and pay their respects to the family at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Friday, March 22, 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m., in St. John's United Church of Christ, Dover. Burial of will follow in East Avenue Cemetery, New Philadelphia. After the committal, there will be a lunch in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover.
The family suggests that contributions be made to Survivors of Suicide, ? ADAMHS Board, 119 Garland Dr. S.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall St., 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005, https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/in-memory-of/.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 16, 2019