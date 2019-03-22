|
Tyler Moore
Calling hours for Tyler M. Moore, 25, of New Philadelphia, will be Friday (today) 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Dover's St. John's United Church of Christ. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery, New Philadelphia. After the committal, there will be a lunch in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center, Dover. Tyler died Wednesday, March 13.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019
