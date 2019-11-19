|
|
Ursula Erika Irmgard Beinkampen
Together Again
Of Park Village-Southside Nursing Home, New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away on November 17, 2019 at the age of 94. Ursula was born to parents Marta (Nickig) and Otto Reichstein on October 11, 1925 in Lomnitz Krs. Hirschberg, Schlesien, Germany (presently Jelenia Góra, Poland). She had many fond memories growing up in the quaint German river-town, surrounded by farmland, hills, and beautiful mountains. She enjoyed singing in the Lutheran church choir, biking to and hiking in the mountains, skiing, sledding, and picking wildflowers in the nearby fields. During World War II, for her own safety, she fled her beautiful homeland to Wilhelmshaven, on the north coast of Germany. There, she met, and in 1948, married her husband of 46 years, Egon Karl Beinkampen. In 1949, a son, Klaus, was born. In 1954 the Beinkampen's immigrated to the United State, settling in Craryville, New York. There, they worked hard to establish themselves in their newly adopted country. Ursula found employment as a waitress and dental hygienist. She attended the Craryville United Methodist church and was a member of the UMW, and also the Roeliff Jansen Central School PTA. Ursula was known for her delicious German cooking, as well as her hard-working and helpful nature. In 2010, Ursula moved to Ohio, first residing at Walnut Hills Retirement Community in Walnut Creek, and later moving to Park Village-Southside in New Philadelphia.
Ursula is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Klaus and Karen Beinkampen of New Philadelphia, Ohio; granddaughter, Kara (John) Leck of New Philadelphia; five great-grandchildren, John, Susannah, Rosemary, Ezra, and Aidan Leck also of New Philadelphia; and several nieces and nephews in Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marta and Otto; her husband, Egon; and her older sister, Dorothea Thiel. The family would like to thank all the compassionate doctors, nurses and staff of Cleveland Clinic/Union Hospital, Park Village-Southside and Community Hospice for the loving care that she received.
In keeping with Ursula's wishes there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation care will be handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home of Sugarcreek, Ohio. Memorial contributions in Ursula's name may be made to Community Rescue Squad, 283 Mountain View Road, Copake, NY 12516, Craryville United Methodist Church, PO Box 473, Craryville, NY 12521 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 19, 2019