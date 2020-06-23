V. Maxine Fisk "Together Again"82, of Strasburg went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 21, 2020 following a short battle with bladder cancer. Born May 14, 1938 in Strasburg she was a daughter of the late W. Dean "Hooty" and Violet Wright Huth. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry E. "Pap" Fisk on November 29, 2010. Maxine was a 1956 graduate of Strasburg High School, and she always looked forward to having breakfast with the, "girls of the class of 56." She was a member of the First Church of God in New Philadelphia, where she led the prayer chain and belonged to the prayer group; was a Hospice volunteer for over six years, served as secretary of the Gospel Music Association, and was instrumental in erecting the veteran's memorial at Grandview Union Cemetery. When her children were in school, she loved being involved in all of their activities, especially with the band, where she served as the Band Boosters president. Maxine also enjoyed following her grandchildren and great grandchildren with their activities as well. She had been employed at AAMCO in New Philadelphia and the Strasburg Bakery for many years. Always one to be friendly, Maxine was known for being a hugger.Maxine is survived by her children, Robin (Bob) Glasgow of Dover, John (Fawne) Fisk of Navarre, Paula (Wes) Quillin of Dover; sister, Sharon Saunier of Canton; brother, Herb (Judy) Huth of Strasburg; grandchildren, Travis Glasgow, Briana (Andrew) Whited, Erica (Henry) Fannin; Raven, Madilyn and Yunger John Fisk; Felicia (Cory) DiGenova-Ayers, Austin Quillin; great grandchildren, Jake, Sadie, Savannah, Caleb, Rowan, Harper, Dante and Legion; sister in law, Janice Wheeler of New York.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg with Pastor Gary Swogger and Pastor Stan Williams officiating. Interment will be in the Grandview Union Cemetery, Strasburg. The family will be greeting friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Maxine may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family would like to thank the staff at Community Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care shown towards Maxine. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.