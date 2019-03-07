|
Valorie A. Gibbs
58, of Midvale, passed away March 5, 2019, in the Community Hospice Truman House surrounded by loved ones, following a battle of declining health.
Valorie will be deeply missed by her family and closest friends who loved her caring and humorous personality. Valorie is survived by her husband, John Gibbs; and son, Matthew Gibbs of Midvale; her father and mother, Donald and Patsy (Kohler) Swank; and her siblings, Ed (Renee) and Dick (Cindy) Daberko, all of New Philadelphia.
In keeping with Valorie's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in her honor for close family and friends later this week. All who wish to make contributions in Valorie's name may do so to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, where she received outstanding care through her journey. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019