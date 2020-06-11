Vaughn C. Erb
95 of Beach City passed away Monday June 8, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born at Nelsonville, Oh, the son of the late Carl and Jennie Rosser Erb and a resident of Beach City 71 years. A New Philadelphia graduate and Navy Veteran, he retired a precision grinder at Tyson's in Massillon. Vaughn was a member of the former Beach City United Methodist Church and the VFW.
He was preceded by his wife, Phyllis Machan Erb in 2001, son in law, Rick Froman, two brothers and one sister. Surviving are one daughter, Connie Froman of Sugarcreek, three sons and daughters in law, Carl (Deb) Erb of Navarre, Craig (Kathy) Erb of Brewster and Dan (Cheryl) Erb of Beach City, Tx.; six grandchildrten and two great grandchildren.
Services will be held in Lantzer Funeral Home. Interment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City. The family would like to give Belloni's staff a shout out for their kindness to Vaughn. You may sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com. Lantzer Funeral Home is
assisting the family with arrangements.
Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.