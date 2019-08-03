|
90, of Mineral City, died Saturday July 27, 2019 at Union Hospital in Dover. Born July 6, 1929 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Norma (Hone) Price. She was a homemaker and a member of New Cumberland United Methodist where she enjoyed playing the piano. Her husband, Hershel Collinsworth, preceded her in death on October 31, 2004.
Velma is survived by three children: Joann Day of Mineral City, Brenda (Mark) Walter of Mineral City and Steve Collinsworth of Dover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lois and an infant son.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial services will be announced at a later date. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Published in The Times Reporter from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019