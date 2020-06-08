Vera
Bartholomew
85, of Uhrichsville, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Rose Garbrandt, Debora Patterson, Laura (Sam) Caldwell, and John (Tina) Bartholomew; seven grandchildren, Matt, Julie, Ben, Michelle, Ashley, Chad, and Stephanie; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Bartholomew; parents, Daniel and Hazel (Kellogg) McCollister; and siblings, Alice Petrides, Edna Warner, Myrtle Legg, and Roy and Harvey McCollister.
A private, family service is planned before interment at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Bartholomew
85, of Uhrichsville, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Rose Garbrandt, Debora Patterson, Laura (Sam) Caldwell, and John (Tina) Bartholomew; seven grandchildren, Matt, Julie, Ben, Michelle, Ashley, Chad, and Stephanie; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Bartholomew; parents, Daniel and Hazel (Kellogg) McCollister; and siblings, Alice Petrides, Edna Warner, Myrtle Legg, and Roy and Harvey McCollister.
A private, family service is planned before interment at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 8, 2020.