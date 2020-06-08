VeraBartholomew85, of Uhrichsville, died Friday, June 5, 2020.She is survived by her children, Rose Garbrandt, Debora Patterson, Laura (Sam) Caldwell, and John (Tina) Bartholomew; seven grandchildren, Matt, Julie, Ben, Michelle, Ashley, Chad, and Stephanie; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Bartholomew; parents, Daniel and Hazel (Kellogg) McCollister; and siblings, Alice Petrides, Edna Warner, Myrtle Legg, and Roy and Harvey McCollister.A private, family service is planned before interment at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.