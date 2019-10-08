|
|
Vera M. Fillman
91, of Newcomerstown, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in Newcomerstown, she was the daughter of the late Terry and Lillie (Couts) Bourne. She was a 1946 graduate of Newcomerstown High School and had worked as a seamstress in the Newcomerstown area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Walter Fillman on September 9, 1999; and is survived by her children, Delores (Chet) McVey of Newcomerstown and Stephen (Carolyn) Fillman of Plainfield; three sisters, Charlene Schupp of Gnadenhutten, Barbara Marlatt of Newcomerstown and Norma (Dean) Moore of Newcomerstown; a brother, Roger Bourne of Newcomerstown; seven grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Three brothers also precede her in death.
In keeping with her wishes, Vera is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and no services are to be scheduled. The family request that memorial contributions be made to either the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 29, Newcomerstown, OH, 43832 or the Special Olympics of Tuscarawas County, c/o Tuscarawas County Board of DD, 610 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Vera by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019