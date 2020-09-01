Verba Davis "Together Again"93, of Walnut Creek, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home following a period of declining health. She was born in Bunker Hill on November 25, 1926 to the late Mose and Lydiann (Keim) Yoder; and married Joe Davis on February 26, 1962. He died on July 27, 2001. She is retired from Walnut Hills Retirement Home, where she worked as a LPN. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Walnut Creek.She is survived by her son, John A. (Rebecca) Davis of Walnut Creek; daughter, JoAnn (Jeffry) Barber of N. Canton; and grandchildren, Sylvia Davis, Julia (T.J.) McDonald, Jody, Jennifer, and Jayne Barber. In addition to her parents and husband Joe, she was preceded in death by her first husband in 1958; two brothers; and three sisters.Public graveside services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. John's Church Cemetery in Walnut Creek with Pastor Larry Fletcher officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00 (Noon) until 1 PM at the cemetery prior to services. Arrangements are with Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141