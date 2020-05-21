Verle B. "Red" Appleby



78, of Stone Creek, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Susie; his two kitties; his step-daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Mike Evans; and his two lovely granddaughters, Kylie and Isabel. Red was employed much of his life in the coal mining industry as a heavy equipment operator and as a foreman. He later worked for Newton Asphalt, Strasburg, as a truck driver prior to retiring. Red very much liked the outdoors, especially deer hunting and fishing, and had several nice trophies as testament to his skills. He and Susie loved their small farm and enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and keeping their yard well-manicured. Red so appreciated all his friends, buddies, neighbors and others who came to visit, called or otherwise supported him throughout his illness with this terrible disease - Thank You! Your kindness will always be remembered.



Honoring Red's wishes, there will be no visitation or ceremony. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Red, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that, instead of flowers, donations in Red's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., or, the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, both addresses at New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



