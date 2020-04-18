The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Verna Ann Fath

Verna Ann Fath Obituary
Verna Ann Fath

82, of Sugarcreek, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hennis Care Centre in Dover following a period of declining health. She was born in Massillon on April 29, 1937 to the late Arthur and Marie (Goettge) Lower and married Robert Lloyd Fath in 1957. He died January 10, 2017. She worked for Garaway Schools as a custodian and bus driver for 35 years.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffery W. (Claire) Fath of Barrs Mills and Wilber L. Fath of Sugarcreek; two grandchildren, Andrew Floyd of New Philadelphia and Lydia Smith of Indiana; three great grandchildren, Timothy, Tiffany, and Talia Smith; two sisters, Betty Martin of North Lawrence and Martha Hodgson of California; and her brother John Lower. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Burkey and Janet Campton.

Due to the current health crisis, memorial services will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020
