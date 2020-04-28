Home

Verna D. Raber Obituary
Verna D. Raber

91 of 30820 CR 10 Fresno, passed away at her residence late on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1928 to the late Dan M. and Mary (Hershberger) Troyer. She married John Raber on Feb. 28, 1952. He passed away in 2001. Verna was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving are her eight children, Ervin (Esther) Raber of Millersburg, David (Susan) Raber of the home, Johnny Raber of Fresno, Mary (Owen) Miller of Fresno, Noah (Martha) Raber of Florida, Katie (Samuel) Gingerich of Fresno, Roy (Kathy) Raber of Dennison, and Henry (Effie) Raber of Fresno; a brother Ervin (Clara) Troyer, a sister Mary (late Mose) Miller; 41 grandchildren; and 85 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, John; a son, Abe; a son-in-law, Mervin Miller; three sisters, Emma Yoder, Katie Troyer, and Edna Troyer; two brothers, Eli and Joe; and two granddaughters, Mari Jane and Rose.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29 at the David Raber residence, 30820 CR 10, Fresno, OH 43824 with Minister John Troyer officiating. Burial will follow in Barkman Cemetery.

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2020
