Verna H. Schlabach



69, of 4477 TR 156, Millersburg died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at her home after a 2-year battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 4, 1951 to the late Henry and Celesta (Schlabach) Schlabach. Verna was employed at the Castle Nursing Homes for 47 years until cancer forced her to quit. She enjoyed crocheting for a pastime. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



Surviving are sisters, Ada of the home, Mattie (Amos B) Swantz of Sugarcreek, Viola (Albert J.) Hershberger, Ida (Nelson R.) Miller and Celesta (Aden E.) Schlabach, all of Millersburg; brothers, Alvin (Lucinda) Schlabach of Sugarcreek and Jonas (Edna) Schlabach of Millersburg; 20 nephews; 21 nieces; 20 great-nephews and 20 great-nieces. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann; two nephews, and a great-nephew.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Aden E. Schlabach residence, 4498 TR 156 Millersburg, with Bishop Matthew D. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery, Clark Township, Holmes County. Friends may call at the Aden E. Schlabach residence after 3 p.m. on Monday and any time on Tuesday. A special thank-you to LifeCare hospice for their care.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



