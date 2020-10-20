1/
Verna H. Schlabach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna H. Schlabach

69, of 4477 TR 156, Millersburg died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at her home after a 2-year battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 4, 1951 to the late Henry and Celesta (Schlabach) Schlabach. Verna was employed at the Castle Nursing Homes for 47 years until cancer forced her to quit. She enjoyed crocheting for a pastime. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving are sisters, Ada of the home, Mattie (Amos B) Swantz of Sugarcreek, Viola (Albert J.) Hershberger, Ida (Nelson R.) Miller and Celesta (Aden E.) Schlabach, all of Millersburg; brothers, Alvin (Lucinda) Schlabach of Sugarcreek and Jonas (Edna) Schlabach of Millersburg; 20 nephews; 21 nieces; 20 great-nephews and 20 great-nieces. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann; two nephews, and a great-nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Aden E. Schlabach residence, 4498 TR 156 Millersburg, with Bishop Matthew D. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery, Clark Township, Holmes County. Friends may call at the Aden E. Schlabach residence after 3 p.m. on Monday and any time on Tuesday. A special thank-you to LifeCare hospice for their care.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved