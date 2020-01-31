|
Vernon L. "Vern" McDonald
Vern and Marla McDonald
Together Again
Age 78, of Dover, went home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020. He is now with his wife and best friend, Marla K. Rankin McDonald. Born March 14, 1941, in Athens, Vern was the son of the late Fred and Lorene Braglin McDonald. He moved with his family at a young age to Dover where he attended school. Vern was employed by Republic Steel in Massillon at the age of 18, retiring from there after 30 years of service. He continued his career in the steel industry with Greer Steel in Dover, where he ultimately retired as vice president of operations. Vern loved working with his hands, was inventive and could repair nearly anything. Many were blessed through his creativity. Vern very much loved his family and time spent with them. Some of his favorite pastimes were travel, sports and games of chance.
He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Lori (Brian) Miller of Sugarcreek, and Holly (Frank) Lehigh of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Marsha (Jeremy) Herron and Chris Sigler; his great-grandchildren, Billy, Brooke and Brandi Herron; and his special brother-in-law, Robert Haney. In addition to his parents and his beloved Marla, he was preceded in death by his sons, John "Leroy" and Vernon Fred McDonald; his sister, Pat Haney; his maternal grandparents, Walter and Florence Pritchard Braglin; and his paternal grandparents, John and Edna Dunfee McDonald.
Honoring Vern's wishes, he will be cremated and his remains interred with Marla in Dover Burial Park. Family and friends are invited to remember and celebrate Vern's life in a service at the cemetery on Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m., and at a luncheon to follow in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. The family suggests that contributions in Vern's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020