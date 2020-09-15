Vernon Ray Schott



January, 1935-September 10, 2020



Vernon Ray Schott, 85, passed away peacefully September 10, 2020, on the family farm in Stark County near Bolivar. He was born near Fulda in Noble County, Ohio, in January, 1935. Vernon was the youngest son of the late William B. Schott and Louvina Schafer Schott. He graduated from Caldwell High School in 1953. Later, he enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey, and at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii, never seeing combat. Upon returning to Ohio, he married Rosemary Crock of Caldwell on June 27, 1959. Before the wedding, Vernon accepted an electrical position at Goodyear Aerospace in Akron. Shortly after the wedding, they moved to Stark County. In 1974, he joined Republic Steel in Massillon in the electrical maintenance department. He retired in 1998. In addition, the couple started crop and cattle farming near Bolivar in 1959 where he would spend the remainder of his life. The couple enrolled all four children in 4-H. The Stark County Fair Steer Show became the main family event for more than 15 years. Cattle genetically engineered by Vernon placed as high as Reserve Grand Champion. Farm-born animals also competed at the Ohio Beef Expo, Columbus, Ohio, among others. Vernon was very Christian man devoted to his family and faith. Whether it was visiting family, friends, and the infirmed, or sharing vegetables from his garden, he liked to reach out to others. Vernon believed in an off-farm vacation each year. He was the first member of the extended family to visit the Schaadt/Schott ancestral village of Urweiler (St. Wendel), Saarland, Germany in 1998.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary Schott; and four children: Dale Schott (Cristina) of Lakewood, Colorado; Catherine Habrun (Gary) of Beach City; Christine (Jim) Soehnlen of East Sparta, and Jean Ann (Joe) Fondriest, Granville.



Vernon was the proud grandfather of 13. They are: Nicholas Schott; Julian Schott; Laura (Habrun) Eckinger; David Habrun; Ryan (Chelsea) Habrun; Jerrod Habrun; Richard (Megan) Soehnlen; Neil (Marty) Soehnlen; Zachary Soehnlen; Joseph (Samantha) Fondriest; Sara (Fondriest) Hunter; Jacob Fondriest and Steven (engaged to Emily) Fondriest. There are six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters: Rita (Schott) (Burkhart) Minyo, Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Norma Jean (Schott) Hickman, Newark, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; and the following siblings: Dale J. Schott, at birth; Howard (Pearl) Schott, Canton, Ohio; Herman Schott, World War II casualty; Wilma (Schott) Paulus, McConnelsville, Ohio; James (Doris) Schott, Cambridge, Ohio; Louella (Schott) Heppner, Louisville, Ohio and Ellis (Frances/Jeweldene) Schott, Pleasanton, California.



Calling Hours will be held Thursday Sept. 17th., between 6 PM-8 PM at the Paquelet Home, located at 1100 Wales Road NE, Massillon. A second Calling Hour will be held before the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday September 18th., from 10 AM to 11 AM at Holy Family (formerly St. Clements), located at 216 E. Wooster Street, Navarre. Please wear a mask to comply with Covid-19 requirements. The final resting place will be the Cemetery at Holy Family in Navarre.



