1/1
VERNON RAY SCHOTT
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VERNON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Ray Schott

January, 1935-September 10, 2020

Vernon Ray Schott, 85, passed away peacefully September 10, 2020, on the family farm in Stark County near Bolivar. He was born near Fulda in Noble County, Ohio, in January, 1935. Vernon was the youngest son of the late William B. Schott and Louvina Schafer Schott. He graduated from Caldwell High School in 1953. Later, he enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey, and at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii, never seeing combat. Upon returning to Ohio, he married Rosemary Crock of Caldwell on June 27, 1959. Before the wedding, Vernon accepted an electrical position at Goodyear Aerospace in Akron. Shortly after the wedding, they moved to Stark County. In 1974, he joined Republic Steel in Massillon in the electrical maintenance department. He retired in 1998. In addition, the couple started crop and cattle farming near Bolivar in 1959 where he would spend the remainder of his life. The couple enrolled all four children in 4-H. The Stark County Fair Steer Show became the main family event for more than 15 years. Cattle genetically engineered by Vernon placed as high as Reserve Grand Champion. Farm-born animals also competed at the Ohio Beef Expo, Columbus, Ohio, among others. Vernon was very Christian man devoted to his family and faith. Whether it was visiting family, friends, and the infirmed, or sharing vegetables from his garden, he liked to reach out to others. Vernon believed in an off-farm vacation each year. He was the first member of the extended family to visit the Schaadt/Schott ancestral village of Urweiler (St. Wendel), Saarland, Germany in 1998.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary Schott; and four children: Dale Schott (Cristina) of Lakewood, Colorado; Catherine Habrun (Gary) of Beach City; Christine (Jim) Soehnlen of East Sparta, and Jean Ann (Joe) Fondriest, Granville.

Vernon was the proud grandfather of 13. They are: Nicholas Schott; Julian Schott; Laura (Habrun) Eckinger; David Habrun; Ryan (Chelsea) Habrun; Jerrod Habrun; Richard (Megan) Soehnlen; Neil (Marty) Soehnlen; Zachary Soehnlen; Joseph (Samantha) Fondriest; Sara (Fondriest) Hunter; Jacob Fondriest and Steven (engaged to Emily) Fondriest. There are six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters: Rita (Schott) (Burkhart) Minyo, Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Norma Jean (Schott) Hickman, Newark, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; and the following siblings: Dale J. Schott, at birth; Howard (Pearl) Schott, Canton, Ohio; Herman Schott, World War II casualty; Wilma (Schott) Paulus, McConnelsville, Ohio; James (Doris) Schott, Cambridge, Ohio; Louella (Schott) Heppner, Louisville, Ohio and Ellis (Frances/Jeweldene) Schott, Pleasanton, California.

Calling Hours will be held Thursday Sept. 17th., between 6 PM-8 PM at the Paquelet Home, located at 1100 Wales Road NE, Massillon. A second Calling Hour will be held before the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday September 18th., from 10 AM to 11 AM at Holy Family (formerly St. Clements), located at 216 E. Wooster Street, Navarre. Please wear a mask to comply with Covid-19 requirements. The final resting place will be the Cemetery at Holy Family in Navarre.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family (formerly St. Clements)
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family (formerly St. Clements)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marion Smithberger
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved