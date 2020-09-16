1/
VERNON RAY SCHOTT
Vernon Ray Schott

Calling Hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 17th., between 6 PM-8 PM at the Paquelet Home, located at 1100 Wales Road NE, Massillon.

A second Calling Hour will be held before the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday September 18th., from 10 AM to 11 AM at Holy Family (formerly St. Clements), located at 216 E. Wooster Street, Navarre.

Please wear a mask to comply with Covid-19 requirements. The final resting place will be the Cemetery at Holy Family in Navarre.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family (formerly St. Clements)
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family (formerly St. Clements)
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My sympathy to all of you who loved this good and precious soul.
Love and Blessings,
Teresa Hamlin
Friend
September 14, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marion Smithberger
